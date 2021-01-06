Lee Kwang Soo In Talks To Take Leading Role In New Fantasy Action Drama

Lee Kwang Soo could also be starring because the lead of a brand new drama!

On January 6, a supply from the drama business acknowledged to Ilgan Sports activities, “Lee Kwang Soo might be starring because the lead of the drama ‘Hero’ (literal title).”

Following stories, a supply from King Kong By Starship Leisure clarified, “Lee Kwang Soo has acquired a suggestion to star within the drama ‘Hero,’ and he’s positively reviewing the supply.”

“Hero” is a fantasy motion melodrama that takes place on this technology wherein it’s tough to tell apart who’s a hero and who’s evil. The story unfolds as a prosecutor, who will get fired for being too meddlesome, good points a particular means. Ultimately, he reveals the true nature of somebody who has been revered as a hero and fights towards these forces.

Lee Kwang Soo has been supplied the function of the main character Oh Gyu Tae, a former prosecutor who’s at present jobless. He has a variety of curiosity in different folks’s enterprise, and he’s unable to carry again when he sees injustice as a result of he was born with a chivalrous persona. Oh Gyu Tae additionally has extraordinary athletic talents as a result of he realized boxing as a passion since a younger age.

If he accepts the supply, “Hero” might be Lee Kwang Soo’s first title function in a drama. Viewers are already extremely anticipating his performing transformation.

“Hero” might be written by scriptwriter Park Hee Kang, who wrote “Possessed,” and helmed by director Choi Do Hoon. Beforehand, Woo Do Hwan was in talks to star within the drama as Oh Gyu Tae. The channel and broadcast schedule for “Hero” is at present undecided.

In the meantime, watch Lee Kwang Soo in “Operating Man” under:

Supply (1) (2)