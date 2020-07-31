Lee Kwang Soo Shares How Long He Wants To Be On “Operating Man,” Talks About Winning At Baeksang Arts Awards, And More

Lee Kwang Soo sat down for an insightful “tipsy interview” with Ilgan Sports activities!

The interviewer talked about to the actor that he was named Finest Supporting Actor on the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards in June for his efficiency within the movie “Inseparable Bros,” they usually requested how he felt when his identify was known as.

“I used to be very nervous, and I additionally actually hadn’t anticipated it in any respect,” he stated. “It was such an honor simply to be nominated, so I went to the ceremony with the purpose of simply celebrating, and I used to be so stunned. It was unbelievable and I bought choked up.”

Lee Kwang Soo shared that he’s watched the video of himself accepting the award rather a lot, commenting that there have been a number of factors the place he was getting emotional whereas going up on stage however he did a very good job at holding it in.

“I acquired extra congratulations than I do on my birthday,” he stated. He shared that Yoo Jae Suk had given him some lifelike recommendation, saying, “I actually, actually congratulate you, nevertheless it might change into an issue so be cautious for now.” His “Inseparable Bros” co-star Shin Ha Kyun had thanked him for mentioning his drama.

“Lots of people favored the movie when it got here out, however I did really feel a bit disenchanted as a result of I had hoped that extra folks would love it,” he stated. “Among the senior actors who had been there comforted me by saying, ‘I haven’t seen the film but however I undoubtedly will,’ and I used to be additionally informed, ‘Your efficiency was really nice. I used to be supporting you and I’m glad you gained. Congratulations.’ It felt very new to me.”

When requested whether or not Yoo Jae Suk’s remark had been a joke, Lee Kwang Soo replied with fun, “It was half a joke and half honest… Due to social distancing, we had been a bit far aside however he was nonetheless within the seat subsequent to me. When my identify was known as, there wasn’t anybody close to me so I appeared over at Yoo Jae Suk, and he wasn’t taking a look at me [laughs]. He was in all probability doing that as a result of we needed to be social distancing, however my feelings and his appeared very totally different.”

The interviewer requested if that was why he hadn’t proven a lot of a response when Yoo Jae Suk acquired his personal award that evening. Lee Kwang Soo laughed, “No, it wasn’t actually like that. Throughout the break after the primary half, he gave me a hug. We’re a bit too embarrassed about saying one thing like ‘Congratulations’ to one another so we didn’t say something extra, however I used to be blissful to be getting an award together with him.”

Lee Kwang Soo additionally talked about reuniting with together with his “Sinkhole” co-star Cha Seung Gained on “Three Meals a Day.”

“We labored nicely collectively on set,” he stated. “He all the time dotes on me [laughs]. He calls me his ‘favourite actor.’ When the director known as ‘Minimize,’ he’d reward me by saying, ‘Oh, my favourite actor’ and luxury me, and so I keep in mind having a very good time filming. The ambiance was totally different on ‘Three Meals a Day,’ however after it aired there have been photographs going round on-line of me pulling form of ridiculous and frowning expressions.” He added with fun, “I had no concept my face appeared like that.”

The actor was requested if he’s buddies with the forged of the upcoming movie “The Pirates 2.”

“Since I’ve been doing ‘Operating Man’ for 10 years, I’ve met most individuals once they’ve come on as company,” he shared. “In Kang Ha Neul‘s case, I labored with him in my debut movie ‘Battlefield Heroes.’ It was his first movie and mine too. We had been each the youngest on set and it was the primary film for each of us, so we’d stick collectively within the nook [laughs].”

“I’m already buddies with Han Hyo Joo, however we met within the drama ‘Jewel within the Crown,’” he stated. “I additionally appeared with Kwon Sang Woo in ‘The Unintended Detective 2: In Motion.’ EXO‘s Sehun is a member of the Neflix selection present ‘Busted!’ and I knew Chae Soo Bin as a result of we’re labelmates.”

When requested if he purposely focuses on movies, Lee Kwang Soo stated that’s not the case. “I haven’t had any explicit plans to only do movies, however I acquired scripts on the proper time, and I selected them as a result of they had been tasks I wished to do.”

It was additionally talked about that it will be unimaginable to not convey up “Operating Man” in an interview with him, and he was requested how lengthy he’s planning to seem on the present.

“I’ll hold doing it so long as the present isn’t canceled?” he stated with fun. He additionally commented, “I feel that I’m who I’m at present due to ‘Operating Man.’ I like it.”

When requested if the members have ever argued up to now 10 years, Lee Kwang Soo stated, “So far as I do know, no. The older members are all the time saying, ‘There aren’t many groups that get alongside so nicely.’ In fact, there’s been a disaster about this system in the previous, however because it was as a consequence of exterior causes somewhat than inner ones, I feel it made us come even nearer collectively.”

He was additionally requested if “Operating Man” is a purpose why he doesn’t typically seem in romance tasks. Lee Kwang Soo defined that he hasn’t but acquired any of that kind of script that he’s actually wished to do. “I additionally don’t really feel like, ‘I’ve to do romance, I undoubtedly must,’” he stated.

The interviewer commented, “It appears you’re simply experiencing real-life romance,” referring to his relationship with Lee Solar Bin. Lee Kwang Soo laughed for some time earlier than saying, “Ought to we do a shot?” He added, “We are able to’t see one another typically however issues are going nicely. Sure.”

