Lee Kwang Soo Talks About Balancing Career As An Actor And “Operating Man” Star

Lee Kwang Soo talked about his profession and extra in an interview with Esquire Korea!

On the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards in June, Lee Kwang Soo took dwelling the Finest Supporting Actor award for his efficiency within the movie “Inseparable Bros.” Esquire introduced up that the judges’ determination had been unanimous, and Lee Kwang Soo replied, “I noticed that. I’m so grateful.”

“To be trustworthy, it didn’t really feel actual till the ceremony ended,” he continued. “It was a significant movie to me even with out that taking place, however after I acquired the award and congratulations and senior actors advised me they loved the film, it made me give it some thought as soon as once more. Despite the fact that viewers numbers aren’t every thing, I believed to myself after the ceremony ended, ‘It could be nice if extra folks watched ‘Inseparable Bros.’ In fact, I’m grateful to those that’ve seen it already too.”

Lee Kwang Soo was requested if he might need chosen the movie for causes aside from predicted success on the field workplace.

He replied, “I’m undecided, to be trustworthy I don’t have the actual talent required to guage whether or not a movie goes to do nicely on the field workplace or not. I can also’t afford to consider that type of factor. I feel I take a task if the movie strikes me and the character is one which appears attention-grabbing and that I need to attempt. Actually, nobody is aware of what is going to occur with regards to viewers numbers. Though after all, if lots of people go see the movie then everybody who labored on it is going to be completely happy and received’t lose cash. Personally, they’re all significant to me even when they don’t obtain that type of end result.”

Esquire talked about that “Inseparable Bros” could be a troublesome problem to tackle simply because the position appears attention-grabbing, as his character Dong Gu is disabled and in addition based mostly on a dwelling particular person.

Lee Kwang Soo agreed that there have been facets to be cautious about and that it was not a task that was straightforward to resolve to take. “Nonetheless, first off the script was attention-grabbing and shifting,” he stated. “The director gave me plenty of confidence. I additionally thought quite a bit about how you can put together. On the time, the director stated to me, ‘Though this actual particular person exists, it might be good when you portrayed your individual character of Dong Gu that’s separate from him.’ We talked about it quite a bit, and at our first filming he additionally made me really feel positive that this [acting direction] was the best strategy to go.”

He shared that he’d additionally talked quite a bit with co-stars Shin Ha Kyun and Esom, and that he’d been capable of movie a bit comfortably. “That’s to not say that it was straightforward,” he stated. “Nonetheless, I used to be completely happy whereas filming and loved it.”

Esquire additionally shared that Lee Kwang Soo had stated in a video interview that his character Yeom Sang Soo from the drama “Reside” was the one he loves probably the most, mentioning that he’d additionally saved correcting himself by saying all his characters are valuable to him.

“I feel I associated quite a bit to Yeom Sang Soo,” defined Lee Kwang Soo. “I feel I additionally realized a way of obligation whereas I used to be filming. He’s a really honest character, however that sincerity unintentionally led to errors and brought about accidents. I actually associated to the character Yeom Sang Soo’s technique of development.”

The interviewer talked about to Lee Kwang Soo that they’ve heard him described as having a “combating spirit.” Author Noh Hee Kyung, who labored with Lee Kwang Soo on three tasks together with “Reside,” has stated that she likes the actor’s combating spirit.

“I at all times do my finest,” replied Lee Kwang Soo. “I’ve the sensation that if I don’t do my finest, that second is the top. I feel being honest and doing my finest are my strict guidelines. For instance, whether or not I’m appearing or doing ‘Operating Man,’ I’ve nonetheless by no means skilled a time when filming has wrapped up and I felt like I hadn’t labored arduous that day.”

The interviewer expressed their shock, asking if he’s actually by no means felt that means over 10 years of engaged on “Operating Man.”

“There are occasions after I really feel disillusioned, after all,” stated Lee Kwang Soo. “However nonetheless, I’ve by no means as soon as thought to myself, ‘I didn’t attempt arduous right now.’ I feel that angle is what Noh Hee Kyung sees as my ‘combating spirit.’”

Lee Kwang Soo had stated in his Baeksang Arts Award speech, “I’m going to make myself somebody who may give you wholesome laughter and make you’re feeling moved.” The interviewer identified that Lee Kwang Soo had not referred to himself as an “actor” who would do these issues, which is the phrasing that may extra generally be utilized in acceptance speeches. They subsequently stated that it appeared like he was purposely attempting to not outline himself simply as an actor.

“Sure, I feel that’s the best feeling of it,” stated Lee Kwang Soo. “I need to give folks wholesome laughter and make them really feel moved by means of my appearing, however I need to do it by means of ‘Operating Man’ too. To be trustworthy, calling myself ‘Actor Lee Kwang Soo’ is a bit…” When requested why he hesitated to name himself that, Lee Kwang Soo defined that individuals take a look at him in several methods and he doesn’t need to create the impression that he’d choose it if folks to see him as one factor or one other.

It was talked about to Lee Kwang Soo that selection reveals are sometimes described as a “double-edged sword” for actors. Whereas they’re good for selling a undertaking and rising the actor’s recognition, some individuals are additionally frightened of changing into restricted to 1 picture.

“In fact, such a factor does happen, however ‘Operating Man’ was the most important factor that made folks be taught who I’m,” he stated. “Relating to an individual’s picture changing into set as one factor, folks first need to know who I’m for me to have an ‘picture’ and for that to have an affect on casting. In my case, I began out in a scenario the place I didn’t even have a picture to be set a technique earlier than ‘Operating Man’ started, so I’m grateful. I do relate to what you stated as nicely, however my emotions of gratitude come first for me earlier than that facet of it.”

Lee Kwang Soo additionally spoke about why he doesn’t seem on many different selection reveals outdoors of “Operating Man.”

“On ‘Operating Man,’ the members information me nicely, react to me nicely, and like that type of factor, and that’s why I’m capable of do it,” he stated. “For that cause, doing different selection reveals is troublesome. In the event that they invite me, then they’re doubtless anticipating what I present on ‘Operating Man,’ however it finally ends up wanting a bit totally different. Since I’ve been working with these members for 10 years. I feel it’s not one thing that’s straightforward.”

It was identified to Lee Kwang Soo that regardless of solely showing as an everyday on one program, he typically ranks excessive on selection present model repute rankings (coming in second place for instance in July). When requested what makes him so charming with regards to selection reveals, Lee Kwang Soo stated he’s actually undecided, mentioning how there are various different individuals who additionally do their finest.

“I feel possibly folks look positively upon how I appear to be doing it in a relaxed means, having fun with myself, and having enjoyable,” he stated. “I feel possibly they like me as a result of I seem acquainted. I’m just a little like a youthful brother and in addition appear immature.”

When Esquire guessed that drama and movie administrators may also be hoping for the picture that Lee Kwang Soo reveals on “Operating Man,” Lee Kwang Soo agreed. “There are administrators who don’t need my ‘Operating Man’ picture and others who need me to incorporate {that a} bit,” he stated. “I’m not likely averse to that type of factor. It might be seen as a bonus too.”

Supply (1) (2)