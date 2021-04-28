Lee Kwang Soo To Step Down From “Running Man”

Lee Kwang Soo will be leaving his position as a fixed cast member on SBS’s variety show “Running Man.”

On April 27, Lee Kwang Soo’s agency King Kong by Starship revealed, “Lee Kwang Soo will be stepping down from SBS’s ‘Running Man.’ His last recording will take place on May 24. He has been steadily undergoing rehabilitation treatment since his injury from the accident last year, but it has been difficult for him to be in perfect condition during the recordings. After long discussions between the members, producers, and his agency since the accident, it was decided that he will take some time to take care of his body and mind. We sincerely thank you for sending so much love and attention to Lee Kwang Soo on ‘Running Man.’”

Last February, Lee Kwang Soo got into a car accident and suffered a fracture in his right ankle. At the time, he received surgery and took a brief break from “Running Man.”

SBS has also released a statement announcing the news. Read it below:

This is our official statement regarding actor Lee Kwang Soo’s departure from SBS’s “Running Man.” The “Running Man” members and production team have been steadily discussing Lee Kwang Soo’s resignation from the program for a long time, and we will respect Lee Kwang Soo’s decision to step down. Since his car accident last year, Lee Kwang Soo has been going through rehabilitation for his leg, and even when he was not in the best of health, he undertook both the rehabilitation treatment and ‘Running Man’ recordings at the same time out of his love and responsibility for the show. However, despite Lee Kwang Soo’s efforts, it was not easy for him to do both at once, and he spoke about his concerns with the members and production team. The members and production team would have liked to continue with Lee Kwang Soo on “Running Man” for a longer time, but as Lee Kwang Soo’s opinion as a member of “Running Man” is important, we have decided to respect his decision after a long period of discussion. We are unfortunately faced with a beautiful goodbye, but we ask the viewers to show warm support and encouragement to Lee Kwang Soo and the members who made a difficult decision. The “Running Man” members and production team will also cheer on Lee Kwang Soo, an “eternal member.” Thank you.

Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo was recently cast in a star-studded film starring Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, and more.

Lee Kwang Soo will be dearly missed on “Running Man.”

