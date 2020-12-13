Lee Kyung Kyu, Yoo Se Yoon, Jang Dong Min, Jang Do Yeon, And More Revealed To Have Not Been Paid By Former Agency

It has been reported that a number of comedians haven’t obtained their look charges from their former company, Okay ENM (previously generally known as Koen Stars).

On December 11, Yoo Se Yoon, Jang Dong Min, and Jang Do Yeon’s present company, LD Story, advised OSEN, “Yoo Se Yoon, Jang Dong Min, Jang Do Yeon, and others haven’t obtained full cost for his or her broadcast appearances from their former company. We’re at the moment reviewing how a lot they’ve but to obtain. We’re considering of submitting this drawback to the Korea Affiliation of Leisure Producers.”

One media outlet had beforehand reported that Lee Kyung Kyu had canceled his unique contract with the company in query. That report had claimed that excellent funds within the a whole bunch of tens of millions of received have been chargeable for the breach, and that Lee Kyung Kyu was at the moment working with out an company.

It has been reported that the cost points stem from the truth that the company’s father or mother firm, Koen Media, had compensated for extreme manufacturing prices with the looks charges of its company artists.

Along with Yoo Se Yoon, Jang Dong Min, and Jang Do Yeon, comedians comparable to Yoo Sang Moo, Lee Eun Hyung, and Heo Anna have moved to LD Story. LD Story is a brand new company that was arrange by CEO Lee Dong Yeol, who had previously been answerable for administration at Okay ENM.

Supply (1)

High Decrease Picture Credit score: Xportsnews