Lee Mack reveals the big difference between new sitcom Semi-Detached and Not Going Out

Lee Mack isn’t any stranger to the world of sitcoms, having written and starred in his personal collection Not Going Out since 2006, and the fashionable comic returns to our screens this week as the lead in a model new scripted comedy present.

Semi-Detached, written by David Crow and Oliver Maltman, chronicles the lifetime of the hapless Stuart (Mack) as he constantly finds his life turned the wrong way up by the farcical occasions that appear to happen wherever he goes.

There are a number of variations between the new programme and Not Going Out – Semi-Detached is a single digicam present versus a studio comedy, for one, whereas the collection additionally performs out in actual time – which BBC Comedy chief Shane Allen reckons is a primary for a sitcom.

And in accordance with Mack, one in every of the greatest variations between the two exhibits issues the nature of the characters he performs.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press at a live-streamed Q&A to advertise the new collection, Mack mentioned, “In Not Going Out I’m normally the one inflicting my very own downside however on this it’s fully not the fault of Stuart – every part that occurs to him is because of different individuals’s unhealthy decisions and them telling what to do.

“However the one factor that’s his fault is that he ought to simply rise up for himself and he by no means does, he all the time tolerates it – and it’s pathetic if I’m going to be trustworthy. I bought fairly irritated by the character by the finish of the collection!

“I used to be like, ‘Oh, simply punch somebody in the face be a bit extra assertive!’”

The collection is populated by a variety of eccentric and peculiar characters, together with Stuart’s hippy-like father performed by Clive Russell and his unstable neighbour performed by Geoffrey McGivern, with Mack basically taking part in the straight man of the piece.

And that is one thing that Mack says felt like barely acquainted floor to him – with the star claiming that it virtually reminded him of his stand-up days.

“I really feel like as a result of I’m from a standup background, I used to do plenty of MC-ing – so I might MC the completely different acts – and this type of seems like an appearing model of that,” he mentioned.

“I’m like the MC that goes spherical introducing these nice acts. I actually go from door to door, knock on the door and then someone does 10 minutes, and then I’m going to another person [who does the same]. So I do really feel like the straight man on this however in a extremely great way!”

Semi-Detached launches on BBC Two on Thursday sixth August at 10pm. The boxset may also be accessible on BBC iPlayer