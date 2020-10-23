Lee Min Ho Among Six Cast in ‘Pachinko’ Series at Apple

Apple has formally introduced the forged for its “Pachinko” sequence, with Korean famous person Lee Min Ho amongst these starring in the sequence.

Set to start manufacturing on Oct. 26, “Pachinko” is an adaptation of the Min Jin Lee novel of the identical identify. It chronicles the hopes and desires of 4 generations of a Korean immigrant household. The story begins with a forbidden love and strikes right into a saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to inform the story of struggle and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The story shall be instructed in Korean, Japanese, and English.

Lee will play Hansu, described as an enigmatic outsider and service provider with ties to organized crime who embarks on a bootleg romance with far-reaching penalties. Lee’s different notable roles embrace “Boys Over Flowers,” “The Heirs,” “Gangnam Blues,” “Bounty Hunters,” and “The King: Everlasting Monarch.” He’s repped by Artist Worldwide Group, MYM and legal professional John Maatta.

Jin Ha will play Solomon, an formidable, charming younger man who shall be pressured to reckon along with his household’s previous. Ha just lately appeared in the FX sequence “Devs” in addition to the HBO Max sequence “Love Life.” He’s additionally identified for his half in the Chicago manufacturing of “Hamilton.” He’s repped by ICM and Suskin Administration.

Anna Sawai performs Naomi, a savvy profession lady in the male-dominated world of excessive finance. Sawai is ready to seem in “Quick & Livid 9,” along with her previous roles together with “Ninja Murderer” and “Giri/Haji.” She is repped by WME, Zero Gravity Administration, United Brokers, and Felker Toczek.

Minha Kim will play teenage Sunja, a heroic younger lady on the cusp who forges her personal path in a hardened nation that isn’t her personal. She is repped by Luber Roklin Leisure and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.

Soji Arai will star as Mosazu, a devoted father and profitable businessman, involved for his son’s future. Araj’s previous credit embrace “Cobra Kai,” “Legacies,” and “The Ramen Woman.” He’s repped by SMS Expertise and Power Expertise.

Lastly, Kaho Minami will play Etsuko, a vibrant, impartial lady who longs to be reunited along with her estranged daughter. Minami’s previous credit embrace “Angel Mud,” “Family X,” “Masterless,” and “Oh Lucy.” She is repped by Sheer Expertise Administration LLC.

“Pachinko” is written and govt produced by Soo Hugh, who may also function showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are on board to direct, with Kogonada directing the primary 4 episodes and is an govt producer on the sequence. Chon may also direct 4 episodes, on which he shall be an govt producer.

Rights to the novel had been secured by Media Res for Soo Hugh. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer will govt produce by Media Res. Theresa Kang-Lowe may also govt produce through Blue Marble Photos. Media Res’ Dani Gorin will co-executive produce, together with Richard Middleton, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.