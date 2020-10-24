Lee Min Ho Confirmed For Cast Of Global Drama “Pachinko” Spanning Across Korea, Japan, And The United States

Lee Min Ho has formally joined the solid of Apple TV+’s “Pachinko”!

The drama is predicated on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the identical identify, which follows 4 generations of a Korean immigrant household, telling their saga that unfolds throughout Korea, Japan, and the United States. The present is a worldwide venture that may characteristic Korean, Japanese, and English, and the story will likely be instructed over eight episodes. Filming begins on-location in Korea on October 26, and so they’re additionally planning to movie in Canada.

Korean information reviews describe Lee Min Ho’s character Hansu as “a wealthy and highly effective service provider with ties to organized crime.” They go on to state, “He’s an opportunist who’s true to his personal wishes whereas desirous to be pure with regards to love. He’s a mysterious character who hides a secret and pursues a forbidden romance, and he performs an necessary position within the story.”

Selection states that Lee Min Ho joins a solid that additionally contains Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Kim Min Ha, Soji Arai, and Kaho Minami. The drama’s showrunner, government producer, and important author is Soo Hugh, and Kogonada and Justin Chon will every be directing 4 episodes.

