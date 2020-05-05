Lee Min Ho Is Flawless In Uniform In “The King: Eternal Monarch”

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” has launched new behind-the-scenes pictures of Lee Min Ho!

The drama tells the story of Emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun), who reside in parallel universes — one the place Korea is a constitutional monarchy and one other the place it’s a democracy — however they work collectively to attempt to save lives.

All through the drama, Lee Min Ho has worn a number of outfits together with his black imperial apparel and an equestrian uniform. Nevertheless, his white naval uniform particularly has been attracting the eye of viewers.

In the current episode, Lee Gon appeared in a naval uniform as he ready to confront Japan after they invaded Korea’s waters. Reflecting the road within the drama, “In their most honorable moments, the imperial household wears uniforms,” Lee Gon’s robust sense of accountability is represented by his change of apparel.

Lee Min Ho’s white naval uniform is getting a sizzling response as folks admire his skill to look charming in all of his character’s outfits. In the newly launched pictures, he seems charismatic and good-looking regardless of which outfit he wears. In his white naval uniform, he reveals a way of responsibility whereas he performs a army salute.

Lee Min Ho stole the present with each his appears and his passionate performing within the current episode, which returned to double-digit scores.

“The King: Eternal Monarch” airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. KST.

