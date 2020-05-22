Lee Min Ho Is Merciless As He Roots Out His Enemies In Upcoming Episode Of “The King: Eternal Monarch”

Lee Min Ho is on a mission to root out his enemies within the upcoming episode of “The King: Eternal Monarch.”

In the drama, emperor Lee Gon (performed by Lee Min Ho) and detective Jeong Tae Eul (performed by Kim Go Eun) are working collectively from their respective parallel universes in an effort to revive the stability between their two worlds. Stitching the chaos is Lee Rim (performed by Lee Jung Jin), who was lengthy thought useless after having killed Lee Gon’s father, the previous emperor, 25 years in the past.

The brand new stills present Lee Gon, along with his guard in tow and his anger barely in verify, rooting out Lee Rim’s assist at his bookstore hideout with a rain of bullets.

A supply from Hwa&Dam Photos mentioned, “This scene, with Lee Gon personally showing at a hideout of one among Lee Rim’s individuals, previews the extreme battle to come back. Please sit up for [the May 22] episode of ‘The King: Eternal Monarch,’ the place you will notice an explosion of Lee Gon’s charisma as an emperor.”

