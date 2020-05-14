Lee Min Ho + Kim Go Eun Share Tearful Kiss In Upcoming Episode Of “The King: Eternal Monarch”

SBS’s “The King: Eternal Monarch” has unveiled a sneak peek of an emotional kiss between Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun!

Spoiler

On the earlier episode of “The King: Eternal Monarch,” Jung Tae Eul (performed by Kim Go Eun) lastly confessed to Lee Gon (performed by Lee Min Ho) that she cherished him, and the romance between the 2 leads started in earnest. Additionally they shared an exciting first kiss within the imperial palace that made viewers’ hearts beat slightly sooner.

Nevertheless, in newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, the couple’s second kiss appears nothing like their first. The photographs seize Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul gazing at one another with tears welling up of their eyes, wanting distraught over one thing whilst they stare lovingly at each other—then lastly leaning in for an emotional kiss.

In keeping with the producers of “The King: Eternal Monarch,” Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun had been so deeply immersed of their appearing whereas filming the kiss scene that everybody on set held their breath as they watched. As quickly because the director gave them the okay signal, the 2 actors rushed over to the monitor to take a look at the footage of the scene, they usually each gave approving smiles as they watched their efficiency.

The producers commented, “Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul’s second kiss scene, which is overflowing with craving emotion, is a vital scene that provides gas to the fireplace of the Lee-Eul couple’s romance.”

They added, “Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun are fully centered on reworking into Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul, who’ve thrown themselves right into a fated love that extends throughout parallel universes. Please sit up for how the couple’s destiny progresses on this week’s episodes.”

The subsequent episode of “The King: Eternal Monarch” airs on Might 15 at 10 p.m. KST.

