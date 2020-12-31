Lee Min Ho Makes Donation To Organizations Working To Protect Children From Abuse

Lee Min Ho not too long ago made one other contribution to his lengthy historical past of giving to charitable causes.

On December 28, Lee Min Ho and MYM Leisure donated 50 million gained (about $46,000) by way of the donation platform PROMIZ to Holt Children’s Providers Inc, Good Neighbors Worldwide, and Save the Children, three organizations specializing within the safety of weak youngsters.

Lee Min Ho has lengthy been enthusiastic about baby welfare and has steadily made donations and took part in consciousness campaigns to advertise this trigger. His most up-to-date donation was motivated by the truth that the fee of kid abuse by the hands of members of the family has elevated because the COVID-19 pandemic has confined extra individuals at house.

Lee Min Ho’s donation will probably be used to help packages that intention to enhance household relationships and supply psychological counseling to victims of kid abuse with a view to assist victims with the emotional aftereffects and forestall additional abuse.

This isn’t the primary time throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that Lee Min Ho has given again to charitable causes. At first of 2020, he donated 300 million gained (about $276,000) towards efforts to stop the unfold of COVID-19, together with offering private safety tools to well being care staff and kids with weak immune methods.

PROMIZ said, “He determined to make the donation with a view to defend youngsters who’re affected by abuse by members of the family at a time when youngsters are spending extra time at house than earlier than as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. He hopes that this donation will increase consciousness for the victims of kid abuse who’re struggling at midnight and additionally present sensible help to weak youngsters.”

In 2020, Lee Min Ho and MYM Leisure obtained official recognition as a enterprise that has made important social contributions to native communities resulting from their constant donations and consciousness campaigns by way of PROMIZ. Underneath the joint supervision of the Ministry of Well being and Welfare and the Korea Nationwide Council on Social Welfare, this recognition discovers and encourages firms which have constantly engaged in social contribution actions in cooperation with nonprofit organizations in native communities.

In the meantime, Lee Min Ho is presently making ready for the upcoming Apple TV+ drama “Pachinko,” primarily based on a e book of the identical title.

