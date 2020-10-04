Lee Min Ho Sets Record As 1st Korean Celebrity To Hit 20 Million Followers On Both Facebook And Instagram

Lee Min Ho has formally develop into the primary Korean superstar to succeed in 20 million followers on each Facebook and Instagram!

Final month, Lee Min Ho’s company MYM Leisure posted a photograph in celebration of his Facebook account reaching 20 million followers. On October 4, the actor’s Instagram account additionally hit 20 million followers, together with his company posting one other photograph to congratulate the achievement.

As of October 4, Lee Min Ho’s Weibo account has additionally reached a complete of 28.63 million followers, whereas his Twitter account has surpassed 3 million followers. Lee Min Ho stays the one Korean artist to attain such a complete report, proving his steady reputation. As well as, he was ranked No. 3 amongst Asian celebrities on the King Selection’s listing of the 100 Most Engaging Asian Celebs of 2020 with a complete of over 100 million votes.

After finishing his necessary army service final 12 months, Lee Min Ho made his return to the drama world with “The King: Everlasting Monarch.” He’s at the moment taking a break and reviewing a number of initiatives.

