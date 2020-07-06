Lee Min Ho Shares Affectionate Photo With Woo Do Hwan Ahead Of His Enlistment

Lee Min Ho and Woo Do Hwan confirmed off their shut friendship in a brand new picture!

Lee Min Ho and Woo Do Hwan lately labored collectively within the SBS drama “The King: Everlasting Monarch.” Lee Min Ho performed Lee Gon, the emperor of an alternate-universe Korea, whereas Woo Do Hwan performed twin roles because the emperor’s bodyguard in a single universe and an peculiar public service employee in one other.

On July 5, Lee Min Ho shared a photograph of the 2 actors embracing with Woo Do Hwan’s head shaved for his upcoming enlistment. Within the caption, he wrote, “Yeong, I hope that now you may turn into the most effective shooter within the area.” Yeong is the title of Woo Do Hwan’s bodyguard character within the drama.

Woo Do Hwan shared the identical picture on his personal Instagram and wrote, “I’ll go and are available again, Your Majesty.”

Woo Do Hwan is ready to enlist as an active-duty soldier on July 6.

