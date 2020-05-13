Lee Min Ho Shares His Warm Smile With Everyone Behind-The-Scenes On “The King: Eternal Monarch”

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” has shared some behind-the-scenes photographs of Lee Min Ho on set!

“The King: Eternal Monarch” takes place in two parallel universes, one through which Korea is a constitutional monarchy and one that’s just like the current-day republic. Lee Min Ho performs Emperor Lee Gon in a single universe and Kim Go Eun performs Detective Jung Tae Eul in one other universe.

Lee Min Ho has been fascinating viewers with the distinction between his character’s two sides as charismatic emperor and tender romanticist. He completely captures his character’s royal aura and regularly showcases his immersive emotional appearing. Furthermore, he brightens the environment on set even when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Lee Min Ho has been filming “The King: Eternal Monarch” since final October, transferring everywhere in the nation from Seoul to South Jeolla Province to Busan. He has needed to movie a number of horseback using scenes, which take numerous stamina, in addition to troublesome emotional scenes. The fantasy plot of ‘parallel universes’ additionally required a substantial amount of psychological focus. Regardless of this, Lee Min Ho by no means misplaced his smile and helped his fellow solid and crew members loosen up each time he was on set.

Within the behind-the-scenes photographs revealed on Could 12, Lee Min Ho’s heat smile radiates out to everybody on set and brightens the environment. Though he will get into character as quickly because the director makes the signal, his smile returns as quickly because the cameras cease rolling. Specifically, his smile makes an impression in his warmhearted encounters with senior actor Kim Younger Okay and his equine co-star Maximus and when he helped the manufacturing workers with props between takes.

“The King: Eternal Monarch” airs on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. KST.

