Lee Min Ho Talks About Auditioning For “Pachinko,” Opening YouTube Channel, And More

Lee Min Ho just lately participated in a pictorial and interview for the most recent concern of GQ Korea!

The actor sat down to speak about his world undertaking Apple TV+’s “Pachinko” and his YouTube channel “leeminho movie.”

First off, Lee Min Ho talked about “leeminho movie” and revealed he decides the theme and background music and does 70 to 80 % of the modifying. He commented, “I really feel the enjoyment of working independently.”

The actor additionally talked about auditioning for the position of Hansu in “Panchinko.”

The drama is predicated on Min Jin Lee’s best-selling novel of the identical title, which follows 4 generations of a Korean immigrant household, telling their saga that unfolds throughout Korea, Japan, and america. Lee Min Ho’s character Hansu is described as “a wealthy and highly effective service provider with ties to organized crime.”

When requested if this was an audition that assured him the position, he defined, “In no way. It’s been a few decade since I auditioned, however the state of affairs has modified from then. I assumed it could be so embarrassing if I failed the audition, and I used to be decided to get the position, so I labored actually arduous to arrange for it.”

He added, “I felt very pressured about having to do properly. I used to be actually nervous and excited, and I used to be actually completely satisfied once I acquired the half.”

Lee Min Ho has proven unequalled presence and synchronization in works like “Boys Over Flowers,” “Heirs,” and “The King: Everlasting Monarch.” He impressed followers along with his roles because the “knight in shining armor,” and he may proceed to remain on the prime with acquainted characters, however the actor isn’t hesitant about making modifications.

He mentioned, “If the knight in shining armor is my consultant picture, (then really) I ought to maintain going till I change into the emperor in shining armor. I ought to cease pursing that picture after reaching the height, so I assumed it was over after ‘The King: Everlasting Monarch,’ and I needed to make a change after that.”

He continued, “That’s when I met ‘Pachinko,’ and that dedication grew to become stronger, in order that’s why I began ‘leeminho movie.’”

Watch Lee Min Ho in “Boys Over Flowers” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)