Lee Min Ho Thanks Fans In Sweet Message For 14th Debut Anniversary

Lee Min Ho is celebrating 14 years of his profession!

On Could 10, he took to Instagram to share a video of himself and some strains of poetry. In the caption, he wrote, “Thanks to all of the followers who congratulated me on my 14th debut anniversary. I actually admire that you’ve supported me in each step of my profession. I’m additionally cheering you on in your individual lives. Keep joyful.”

The poem reads, “Maybe the stars will take your disappointment away. Maybe the flowers will fill your coronary heart with their magnificence. Maybe hope will at all times wipe away your tears. And greater than the rest, silence will make you sturdy.”

Lee Min Ho made his official debut in 2006 within the EBS youth drama “Secret Campus.” He shot to Hallyu stardom after starring within the 2009 drama “Boys Over Flowers,” and has since notably appeared in dramas comparable to “Metropolis Hunter,” “Heirs,” and “Legend of the Blue Sea,” and movies comparable to “Gangnam Blues” and “Bounty Hunters.” He’s at the moment starring in “The King: Everlasting Monarch,” his first drama after being discharged from obligatory navy service.

Take a look at Lee Min Ho in “The Legend of the Blue Sea” under!

Watch Now