Lee Min Ho Thanks Lee Jung Jae For Show Of Support For “The King: Eternal Monarch”

Lee Min Ho has shared his gratitude to Lee Jung Jae for a considerate reward!

On Could 17, Lee Min Ho shared photographs to his Instagram account. The photograph reveals him standing in entrance of a espresso truck, with the banners studying, “A regal face, hurrah to Emperor Lee Gon of the Korean empire,” and “To all of the forged and crew, please have a refreshing drink and be sturdy! From actor Lee Jung Jae.”

The espresso observe was despatched by Lee Jung Jae to the set of SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” to point out his assist for Lee Min Ho. The pair have maintained a detailed friendship since they met via the movie “Gangnam Blues,” which Lee Min Ho starred in and Lee Jung Jae was a detailed good friend of the director.

Lee Min Ho presently stars in “The King: Eternal Monarch” alongside Kim Go Eun, telling the story of two individuals who reside in parallel universes as they attempt to work collectively to avoid wasting everybody.

