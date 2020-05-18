Lee Min Ho Thanks Lee Jung Jae For Show Of Support For “The King: Eternal Monarch”

Lee Min Ho has shared his gratitude to Lee Jung Jae for a considerate reward!
On Could 17, Lee Min Ho shared photographs to his Instagram account. The photograph reveals him standing in entrance of a espresso truck, with the banners studying, “A regal face, hurrah to Emperor Lee Gon of the Korean empire,” and “To all of the forged and crew, please have a refreshing drink and be sturdy! From actor Lee Jung Jae.”
The espresso observe was despatched by Lee Jung Jae to the set of SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “The King: Eternal Monarch” to point out his assist for Lee Min Ho. The pair have maintained a detailed friendship since they met via the movie “Gangnam Blues,” which Lee Min Ho starred in and Lee Jung Jae was a detailed good friend of the director.
Lee Min Ho presently stars in “The King: Eternal Monarch” alongside Kim Go Eun, telling the story of two individuals who reside in parallel universes as they attempt to work collectively to avoid wasting everybody.
Supply (1)
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment