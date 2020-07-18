Lee Min Jung And Lee Sang Yeob Are Just Inches Away From A Kiss In “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has launched new stills teasing a candy second between Lee Min Jung and Lee Sang Yeob!

The weekend drama tells the story of 4 siblings following their particular person lives and evaluating their opinions on marriage and divorce.

Spoiler

Beforehand within the drama, Track Na Hee (Lee Min Jung) and Yoo Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob) paid consideration to one another even in pressing conditions and expressed their unorganized emotions for one another. After truthfully opening up to one another, they ultimately determined to start a secret relationship.

The brand new stills present Track Na Hee and Yoon Gyu Jin having fun with a secret date on the hospital rooftop throughout their break. Their eyes are crammed with affection, and so they can’t cease smiling in one another’s presence. Yoon Gyu Jin leans in the direction of Track Na Hee, and as an alternative of shying away, she smiles and closes her eyes in anticipation.

To search out out what occurs throughout their rooftop date, tune into the subsequent episode of “As soon as Once more,” airing on July 18 at 7:55 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, make amends for the newest episode of the drama with English subtitles under:

