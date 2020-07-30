Lee Min Jung And Lee Sang Yeob Cuddle Up On A Romantic Home Date In “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has launched new stills of Lee Min Jung and Lee Sang Yeob!

The brand new preview of Track Na Hee (Lee Min Jung) and Yoon Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob) reveal the 2 sharing a leisurely date at dwelling after coming back from work. In the images, Track Na Hee is playful as she approaches Yoon Gyu Jin who stares again at her, utterly enamored.

Moreover, the stills clearly convey the couple’s affection for each other. With candy smiles as they gaze into one another’s eyes, the 2 show their affection for each other after having to cover their emotions for therefore lengthy.

Track Na Hee and Yoon Gyu Jin’s secret relationship will proceed in the upcoming broadcast, which can air on August 1 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Catch the most recent episode on Viki beneath:

