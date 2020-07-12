Lee Min Jung And Lee Sang Yeob Enjoy A Late Night Date In “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has launched new stills teasing a heartwarming dialog between Lee Min Jung and Lee Sang Yeob!

The weekend drama tells the story of 4 siblings following their particular person lives and evaluating their opinions on marriage and divorce.

Spoilers

Beforehand within the drama, Tune Na Hee (performed by Lee Min Jung) and Yoon Gyu Jin (performed by Lee Sang Yeob) continued to take care of one another even after their divorce. Tune Na Hee did her utmost to resolve Yoon Gyu Jin’s misunderstanding, and Yoon Gyu Jin even frightened a few small wound on her hand within the midst of an advanced scenario. Afterwards, the pair started to understand that the emotion they had been each feeling was certainly love, and their affection and consideration for one another is inflicting viewers to wholeheartedly help their relationship.

The brand new stills present the couple having fun with a pleasing nighttime dialog. They each face one another with heat smiles, expressing their affection by way of their tightly clasped palms. The emotions they’ve for one another are clearly seen by way of their affectionate gazes. Nonetheless, after their dialog, the couple encounters an surprising scenario. In the ultimate nonetheless, Tune Na Hee opens her mouth in shock at what the couple sees.

To search out out what Tune Na Hee and Yoon Gyu Jin witnessed, tune in to the following episode of “As soon as Once more,” airing on July 12 at 7:55 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, compensate for the most recent episode of the drama with English subtitles beneath:

