Lee Min Jung And Lee Sang Yeob Grow Closer Through A Sweet Vacation In “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” launched new stills of Lee Min Jung and Lee Sang Yeob!

“As soon as Once more” is a weekend drama that tells the story of 4 siblings, following their particular person lives and evaluating their opinions on marriage and divorce.

Beforehand, Tune Na Hee (Lee Min Jung) proposed to Yoon Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob) by utilizing the identical phrase Yoon Gyu Jin had used to suggest with prior to now. Nonetheless, through the assembly between their households to debate their marriage, Tune Na Hee instantly fainted after experiencing stomach ache.

New stills of Tune Na Hee and Yoon Gyu Jin within the upcoming episode reveal the couple having an fulfilling time collectively whereas happening trip. The 2 sit side-by-side at a sunny park, they usually share shiny smiles whereas having a dialog. Their blissful expressions and affectionate gazes spotlight their deepening relationship through the heart-fluttering date.

The manufacturing staff revealed that through the trip, the couple will encounter an unexpected state of affairs, making viewers curious to see how Tune Na Hee and Yoon Gyu Jin’s trip will go.

The following episode of “As soon as Once more” will air on September 5 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

