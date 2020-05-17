Lee Min Jung + Clazziquai’s Alex’s Lunch Date Attracts Co-Staff’ Attention On “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has hinted at the potential for a budding romance between Lee Min Jung and Clazziquai’s Alex!

Spoiler

Final week on “As soon as Once more,” the information of Track Na Hee (Lee Min Jung) and Yoon Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob)’s divorce made waves on the hospital at which they work. In the meantime, the brand new short-term head of the hospital, Lee Jung Rok (performed by Clazziquai’s Alex), turned a heat supply of consolation for Track Na Hee as she confronted a flood of unwarranted hate feedback after her divorce.

On Could 16, the drama’s producers teased that love could also be within the air for the 2 co-workers. In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Track Na Hee and Lee Jung Rok are all smiles as they take pleasure in an off-the-cuff lunch date collectively. The 2 look fully snug round each other as they try the menu collectively, suggesting that they’re rising nearer.

Nevertheless, the creating friendship between the pair doesn’t go unnoticed by their colleagues. One other photograph captures Yoon Jae Suk (performed by Lee Sang Yi) trying shocked as he notices Track Na Hee and Lee Jung Rok collectively, elevating the query of what precisely he’s witnessed—and whether or not he’ll inform Yoon Gyu Jin what he’s seen.

The subsequent episode of “As soon as Once more” airs on Could 16 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, make amends for the most recent episode of the drama with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)