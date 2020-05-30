Lee Min Jung Finds Herself In Danger In “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has unveiled an unsettling sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

On Might 30, KBS revealed new stills of a suspenseful second from the drama’s subsequent episode, scheduled to air later that night time. In the newly launched images, Music Na Hee (performed by Lee Min Jung) pays a late-night go to to her mother and father Music Younger Dal (performed by Chun Ho Jin) and Jang Okay Boon (performed by Cha Hwa Yeon) after work.

Though one of many images reveals Music Na Hee smiling brightly as she spends some high quality time together with her beloved mother and father, the others trace at a risk lurking within the shadows. As Music Na Hee walks by herself down an empty road at night time, an ominous determine wearing all black follows her from a distance, foreshadowing the hazard she’s going to quickly face.

With Yoon Gyu Jin (performed by Lee Sang Yeob) and Lee Jung Rok (performed by Clazziquai’s Alex) caught up in a tense conflict of nerves over their respective emotions for Music Na Hee, the producers of “As soon as Once more” have teased that viewers ought to control how the 2 males react when she finds herself in peril.

To seek out out who the mysterious man lurking within the shadows is—and what he needs from Music Na Hee—tune in to the following episode of “As soon as Once more” on Might 30 at 7:55 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, atone for the most recent episode of the drama with English subtitles under:

