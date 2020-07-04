Lee Min Jung Is Flustered By Lee Sang Yeob’s Sudden Change In Behavior On “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has unveiled a glimpse of the altering dynamic between Lee Min Jung and Lee Sang Yeob!

Spoiler

On the earlier episode of “As soon as Once more,” Yoon Gyu Jin (performed by Lee Sang Yeob) belatedly realized that he was nonetheless in love along with his ex-wife Tune Na Hee (performed by Lee Min Jung). When Yoo Bo Younger (performed by Son Sung Yoon) questioned whether or not he didn’t nonetheless have emotions for Tune Na Hee, it abruptly dawned on Yoon Gyu Jin that he had by no means really gotten over her.

In a sneak peek of the drama’s upcoming episode, Yoon Gyu Jin’s new data of his personal emotions causes him to behave in a different way round his ex-wife. The newly launched stills seize an ungainly interplay between the previous spouses on the hospital, with Yoon Gyu Jin unable to look Tune Na Hee within the eye after they run into one another in entrance of a merchandising machine.

Tune Na Hee, who has additionally been secretly hiding the truth that she will be able to’t cease worrying and caring about her ex-husband, instantly notices that Yoon Gyu Jin is behaving surprisingly—and she or he wears a confused expression as she makes an attempt to puzzle out why he’s abruptly performing so in a different way from earlier than.

To seek out out whether or not Yoon Gyu Jin will divulge heart’s contents to Tune Na Hee about his unresolved emotions, tune in to the following episode of “As soon as Once more” on July four at 7:55 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, compensate for the most recent episode of the drama beneath:

