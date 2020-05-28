Lee Min Jung, Lee Sang Yeob, + More Light Up “As soon as Once more” Set With Bright Smiles + Cheerful Energy

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has unveiled a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes!

The hit weekend drama, whose viewership scores not too long ago surged previous the 30 % mark, has launched new pictures of its forged from the filming set. Within the first picture, Cha Hwa Yeon and Kim Bo Yeon’s fierce gazes stand out as they passionately rehearse their scene collectively. Even with out the cameras rolling, the 2 actresses by no means paused for a break as they fastidiously went over the blocking of the scene so as to excellent their characters’ actions.

One other picture captures the playful chemistry between stars Lee Min Jung and Lee Sang Yeob, with the main girl smiling brightly at her co-star whilst he makes an attempt to get into character. In distinction to the awkward rigidity between their characters within the drama, the 2 actors are continuously cracking one another up between takes—however as soon as the cameras begin rolling, each stars endure a split-second transformation as they instantly fall again into character.

Lee Sang Yi and Lee Cho Hee, who’ve been stealing viewers’ hearts as a budding couple within the drama, additionally show a relaxed and playful chemistry on set as they wave on the digital camera throughout a break.

Lastly, Lee Jung Eun, Oh Dae Hwan, and Ki Do Hoon all exude a cheerful, optimistic power, smiling fortunately at their fellow forged and crew as they contribute to the lighthearted environment on set.

“As soon as Once more” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Take a look at the newest episode of the drama with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)