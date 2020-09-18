Lee Min Jung On Her Chemistry With Lee Sang Yeob In “As soon as Once more,” How Husband Lee Byung Hun And Their Son Reacted To Her Romance Scenes, And More

Following the current conclusion of KBS2’s “As soon as Once more,” Lee Min Jung talked in an interview with the press concerning the in style drama and her household’s reactions!

The hit weekend drama premiered to robust viewership rankings and was in a position to attain new all-time highs a number of instances all through its six-month run. The drama additionally ended with robust finale rankings, surpassing 30 % for each components, nationwide.

Lee Min Jung talked about her chemistry with on-screen husband Lee Sang Yeob, sharing, “Since we needed to act collectively in probably the most scenes, there have been numerous elements we needed to rely on one another for. Lee Sang Yeob could be very skillful and pure each in real-life and whereas appearing, so I ponder whether that was why we labored effectively collectively for our romance. We even received the nickname ‘Na-Gyu’ couple and I heard that since we glance alike, folks loved and felt comfy throughout our scenes. That felt good.”

She continued, “From the beginning of the drama, we had so many scenes the place we have been combating. Actors discover all types of appearing troublesome however whenever you’re combating, your feelings rise and your voice will get louder, so it comes out extra naturally whenever you’ve labored collectively so much. Nevertheless, with out having the ability to develop that relationship, we began off with the climax of our combating, so it was exhausting. After time glided by, it was nonetheless memorable and since we began off with such troublesome appearing, our chemistry afterwards got here that rather more simply.”

Many viewers questioned what Lee Min Jung’s husband Lee Byung Hun thought of her on-screen romance and Lee Sang Yeob had beforehand admitted on “Sixth Sense” to being afraid of Lee Byung Hun’s reactions to their kiss scenes.

Concerning her husband, Lee Min Jung commented, “He watched with a really detailed eye. He would give his opinion about good scenes or say one thing like ‘What if it was a case like this?’ I believe my household was in a position to relate whereas watching.”

She added, “Whereas watching the ‘Da-Jae’ couple [nickname for Lee Cho Hee and Lee Sang Yi], my 6-year-old son requested, ‘Is sadon a phrase for somebody you want?’” Sadon refers to in-laws (family members by marriage).

Lee Min Jung continued, “I believe that the romance and comedic elements of the drama may very well be loved by everybody, no matter their gender and age. After seeing [my] romantic scene with Lee Sang Yeob, my son exclaimed, ‘You’re in large hassle.’” Whereas laughing she added, “His dad was advantageous however my son mentioned his dad would get offended and he was being attentive to his dad’s response.”

Concerning the present’s conclusion, Lee Min Jung shared, “Since we started filming early this yr and it continued for such a very long time, I needed to hold my tempo and handle my well being. Not like a miniseries, there are such a lot of extra issues that we create with everybody, so it was enjoyable. I don’t know if it’s as a result of we labored on it for therefore lengthy, however it doesn’t really feel prefer it’s over and I really feel like I’ve to return to my home on set.”

The actress continued, “‘As soon as Once more’ was a pure story with barely any dramatic finale plot traces and all of the characters have been so heat. I believe these elements are why it was in a position to obtain reward as a household drama. It’s a drama like a heat therapeutic oil. Though it’s not intense like the scent, if it’s by you, you’re feeling healed and heat. I consider it like a household story that provides you the consolation of being in nature.”

For her plans for the remainder of 2020, Lee Min Jung commented, “There’s not a lot left of 2020 however I believe I’ll must relaxation a bit in September. I haven’t been in a position to train a lot so I believe I’ll must put money into my physique a bit. My well being nearly feels utterly exhausted. I wish to begin yoga once more too. As a substitute of specializing in one factor, I wish to work exhausting in every little thing, clearly in my work as an actress, but in addition as a mom and a spouse.”

