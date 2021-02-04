Lee Min Jung, Shin Dong Yup, Kim Jong Min, DinDin, And Oh My Girl’s Seunghee Join New tvN Variety Show

tvN is launching a brand new selection present in March known as “Improve Human” (working title).

“Improve Human” is a actuality program through which individuals problem themselves to interrupt out of their consolation zone and improve themselves by taking up a wide range of small and large “uncomfortable” challenges.

The thought of this system is to assist individuals recover from their private insecurities over issues like their look and to be taught to confront head-on challenges in private relationships so that individuals can develop the braveness to undergo uncomfortable issues in an effort to make a greater world.

The MC lineup is actress Lee Min Jung, Shin Dong Yup, Kim Jong Min, DinDin, and Oh My Girl’s Seunghee. This would be the first time that Lee Min Jung is a set MC on a selection present since her debut.

Producing director Son Chang Woo stated, “The individuals on the present will tackle some uncomfortable challenges in an effort to higher themselves. Please stay up for seeing their private development. I hope this will likely be an opportunity for viewers to make resolutions for the brand new yr as effectively. We’ve forged people who find themselves each relatable and humorous, and we’re presently onerous at work in preparations.”

“Improve Human” will premiere someday in March.

Take a look at Lee Min Jung within the drama “As soon as Once more” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews