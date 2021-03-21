Lee Min Ki And CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk See Each Other As Rivals For Nana’s Heart In “Oh My Ladylord”

MBC’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Oh My Ladylord” has shared new stills of Lee Min Ki, CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk, and Nana!

“Oh My Ladylord” is about Han Bi Soo, a prime thriller author who “gained’t” date, and Oh Ju In, a rom-com actress who “can’t” date. The 2 characters find yourself residing collectively, with Han Bi Soo changing into Oh Ju In’s tenant. Kang Min Hyuk co-stars as Jung Yoo Jin, a third-generation chaebol and a long-time pal of Oh Ju In.

On March 20, MBC shared new stills of Lee Min Ki and Kang Min Hyuk in well-fitting fits as they start their rivalry for Nana’s coronary heart. As Jung Yoo Jin shares a pleasant cellphone name with Oh Ju In, Han Bi Soo picks up on the title and turns round, eyeing his rival with a suspicious look. In one other nonetheless, each Han Bi Soo and Jung Yoo Jin appear cautious of one another, giving one another sidelong seems as they measurement up the competitors.

MBC additionally shared stills of Nana making an attempt one thing totally different from her character’s picture as a fragile and beautiful rom-com actress. Dressed like a femme fatale from a noir shoot or the hero of a gritty rock film, Nana exhibits her character’s versatility as an actress in addition to the unpredictable facet of Oh Ju In’s persona.

“Oh My Ladylord” premieres on March 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

Supply (1) (2)