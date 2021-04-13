Lee Min Ki And CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk Show Unexpected Bromance In “Oh My Ladylord”

MBC’s “Oh My Ladylord” shared new stills of Lee Min Ki and CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk!

“Oh My Ladylord” is a rom-com a few thriller drama author named Han Bi Soo (Lee Min Ki) and a rom-com actress named Oh Joo In (Nana) who start residing collectively after Han Bi Soo turns into Oh Joo In’s tenant. Kang Min Hyuk co-stars as Jung Yoo Jin, a third-generation chaebol and Oh Joo In’s longtime good friend.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Han Bi Soo confessed his emotions to Oh Joo In. Oh Joo In requested him to provide her a while, however when he comforted her throughout a troublesome time, she kissed him on the cheek. However, Jung Yoo Jin introduced a pretend relationship with Oh Joo In in an effort to stop an article about Han Bi Soo and Oh Joo In residing collectively from being leaked.

The drama launched two units of stills forward of right this moment’s broadcast. First off, Han Bi Soo and Jung Yoo Jin are sitting on a small couch. They’re taking a look at one thing within the distance, and Han Bi Soo claps with a smile on his face whereas Jung Yoo Jin grins broadly. In the subsequent image, they stand subsequent to one another and have a look at the identical place with doting affection. Who’re they admiring, and the way will their rivalry proceed within the subsequent episode?

The subsequent set of stills present an sudden second between the 2 rivals.

Han Bi Soo and Jung Yoo Jin sit reverse one another and revel in drinks collectively. Han Bi Soo, who at all times had an detached expression in entrance of Jung Yoo Jin, is taking a look at him with a slight smile on his face. However, Jung Yoo Jin is in excessive spirits, and he appears to be really having fun with this little hangout session together with his love rival. Why did the 2 of them find yourself consuming collectively, and what did they speak about?

The manufacturing workforce hinted that the love triangle will get extra heated within the upcoming episodes and acknowledged, “In the drama, Han Bi Soo and Jung Yoo Jin are rivals for Oh Joo In’s coronary heart. Nonetheless, they’re completely different from odd love rivals who at all times maintain one another in verify and compete with each other. Lee Min Ki and Kang Min Hyuk, who often boast sturdy teamwork, completely expressed the connection between Han Bi Soo and Kang Min Hyuk. Please give [the drama] a whole lot of curiosity and look ahead [to the next episode].”

“Oh My Ladylord” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:20 p.m. KST.

