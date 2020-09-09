Lee Min Ki And Nana Confirm For Upcoming Romantic Comedy Drama

Lee Min Ki and Nana have been confirmed for a brand new MBC drama known as “Oh! Grasp” (literal title).

The drama is a romantic comedy a couple of drama author who “chooses to not” date and a rom-com actress who “is unable to” date. It is going to be a collaboration between author Jo Jin Kook (“Soulmate,” “Fated to Love You“) and director Hyun Sol Ip (“You Drive Me Loopy!”).

Within the drama, Lee Min Ki is enjoying Han Bi Soo, the perfect thriller drama author in Korea who chooses to not date, whereas Nana is the actress and rom-com queen Oh Ju In (Ju In interprets to “grasp,” or “proprietor”), who’s unable thus far. When the 2 find yourself dwelling collectively, hijinks ensue.

“Oh! Grasp” is slated to premiere in March 2021.

