Lee Min Ki And Nana Enclose The Distance Between Them In “Oh My Ladylord”

“Oh My Ladylord” is a rom-com a couple of thriller drama author named Han Bi Soo (Lee Min Ki) and a rom-com actress named Oh Joo In (Nana) who start dwelling collectively after Han Bi Soo turns into Oh Joo In’s tenant. CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk co-stars as Jung Yoo Jin, a third-generation chaebol and Oh Joo In’s longtime buddy.

On the finish of the second episode, Han Bi Soo and Oh Ju In signed a cohabitation contract. The two roommates are at odds with one another, so will probably be attention-grabbing to learn how they’ll overcome their variations and find yourself falling in love.

The new stills present Han Bi Soo and Oh Ju In strolling collectively at night time, and each of them are holding onto one thing. Han Bi Soo walks one step forward of Oh Ju In, and she or he says one thing to him that hints they’re about to start out bickering. Nevertheless, Han Bi Soo and Oh Ju In find yourself strolling subsequent to one another, and viewers can look ahead to how their relationship will progress any longer.

“Oh My Ladylord” additionally shared a peek at Kang Min Hyuk’s upcoming look within the third episode.

In the stills, Kang Min Hyuk transforms into Jung Yoo Jin, Oh Ju In’s shut buddy and Han Bi Soo’s rival for her coronary heart. It’s vibrant and sunny day, and he’s heading someplace in his automobile. His expression is heat and energetic, and he appears to be calling somebody expensive to his coronary heart.

The manufacturing crew praised Kang Min Hyuk for being fully synchronized with the candy and heat Jung Yoo Jin and hinted that he’ll convey a whole lot of modifications to the romance between Oh Ju In and Han Bi Soo.

The third episode of “Oh My Ladylord” premieres on March 31 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

