Lee Min Ki And Nana Have An Unusual Encounter In New Drama “Oh My Ladylord”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Oh My Ladylord” launched new stills of Lee Min Ki and Nana forward of its premiere!

“Oh My Ladylord” is about Han Bi Soo, a prime thriller author who “gained’t” date, and Oh Ju In, a rom-com actress who “can’t” date. The 2 characters find yourself dwelling collectively, with Han Bi Soo changing into Oh Ju In’s tenant.

In the primary nonetheless, Han Bi Soo factors at one thing together with his finger as he narrows his eyes in disapproval. The second picture exhibits that the individual he’s pointedly watching is none apart from Oh Ju In. Her head is peeking over the wall, and she or he appears to be like at him with extensive eyes. Han Bi Soo comes out of the home, and shocked by his sudden look, Oh Ju In swivels round and hurries away. This refined but attention-grabbing encounter piques curiosity about their romance to return.

MBC additionally shared stills of Han Bi Soo at work. He’s very skilled with regards to his job, and he has a prickly character that gained’t let the smallest particulars slip.

In the primary image, Han Bi Soo appears to be like shocked by what he simply heard. The second nonetheless exhibits his eyes burning with anger, and he appears to be like up at somebody with an intimidating aura. Then immediately, he glances at his cellular phone with nervous eyes. What precisely occurred to Han Bi Soo that made his facial expressions change 3 times in a brief time frame?

“Oh My Ladylord” premieres on March 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Try a teaser right here!

