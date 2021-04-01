Lee Min Ki And Nana Make Heart-Racing Eye Contact In “Oh My Ladylord”

Lee Min Ki and Nana will share a candy second within the upcoming episode of “Oh My Ladylord”!

The MBC drama is a rom-com a couple of thriller drama author named Han Bi Soo (Lee Min Ki) and a rom-com actress named Oh Joo In (Nana) who start dwelling collectively after Han Bi Soo turns into Oh Joo In’s tenant.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Han Bi Soo and Oh Joo In formally began to dwell below the identical roof as roommates. They quarreled often on account of their contrasting personalities, however they began to surround the space between them. Then on the finish of the episode, Oh Joo In’s longtime good friend Jung Yoo Jin (CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk) made his entrance, hinting that there can be modifications in Han Bi Soo and Oh Joo In’s relationship.

The newly launched stills depict the 2 characters getting bodily shut to one another. Han Bi Soo and Oh Joo In sit subsequent to one another on the hanok (conventional Korean home) and drink canned beer collectively. The candle in entrance of them creates a romantic ambiance. Oh Joo In boldly leans in direction of Han Bi Soo, and Han Bi Soo appears shocked by her sudden motion. They make heart-fluttering eye contact, and their chemistry shines brighter than ever.

The drama’s manufacturing crew teased, “In the fourth episode that may air at the moment (April 1), Han Bi Soo and Oh Joo In will get nearer to one another. Please pay plenty of consideration to the story of their cohabitation, which is able to embody quarrelsome video games of hard-to-get which can be someday cute and typically thrilling.”

The subsequent episode of “Oh My Ladylord” will air on April 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

