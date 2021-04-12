Lee Min Ki And Nana Share A Meaningful Moment In “Oh My Ladylord”

MBC’s “Oh My Ladylord” launched new stills of Lee Min Ki and Nana!

“Oh My Ladylord” is a rom-com a couple of thriller drama author named Han Bi Soo (Lee Min Ki) and a rom-com actress named Oh Joo In (Nana) who start residing collectively after Han Bi Soo turns into Oh Joo In’s tenant.

Spoilers

Han Bi Soo and Oh Joo In’s romance is selecting up velocity. In the earlier episode, he confessed to her, and never lengthy after, she gave him a kiss on the cheek. Viewers are intrigued to see the place their relationship will head to within the subsequent episode.

On April 12, the drama unveiled new stills that present Han Bi Soo and Oh Joo In assembly on the second-hand file store “Simply File.” This can be a significant spot the place Han Bi Soo confessed sincerely to her within the fifth episode.

In one photograph, Han Bi Soo is sitting alone within the listening room. He has modified quite a bit after residing with Oh Joo In and falling for her. He used to at all times be detached and indignant, however after assembly her, he smiles extra usually. Nevertheless, within the newly launched stills, his expression is emotionless and dim, and it’s nearly as if he has gone again to the time earlier than he met Oh Joo In. This raises questions on what occurred to Han Bi Soo.

Perhaps it’s coincidence or destiny, however Oh Joo In seems on the retailer as effectively. She enters the listening room the place Han Bi Soo is sitting in, and he seems barely stunned by her unannounced look. She sits beside him with a mild smile, however he stays distant as he crosses his arms and stares at her. What sort of necessary dialog will they share on this significant house?

The manufacturing group shared, “Simply as Han Bi Soo consoled Oh Joo In, Oh Joo In will now console Han Bi Soo. This can be a story that penetrates the theme of our drama. Viewers will be capable of see how necessary the sensation of affection is to people. Please present a number of curiosity and love for Lee Min Ki and Nana, who portrays their characters calmly, deeply, cutely, and affectionately.”

“Oh My Ladylord” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:20 p.m. KST.

