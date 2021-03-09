Lee Min Ki, Nana, And CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk’s Upcoming Rom-Com Hints At Sweet Love Triangle In Main Poster

MBC’s upcoming drama “Oh My Ladylord” has unveiled its foremost poster!

The drama is a romantic comedy starring Lee Min Ki as a thriller drama author named Han Bi Soo, who chooses to not date, and Nana as a rom-com actress named Oh Joo In, who’s unable up to now. Kang Min Hyuk performs Jung Yoo Jin, a third-generation chaebol of a serious cosmetics conglomerate who can be a long-time pal of Oh Joo In.

On March 8, “Oh My Ladylord” shared a brand new poster that offers a glimpse of the love triangle between Han Bi Soo, Oh Joo In, and Jung Yoo Jin.

On the wall is a large picture of the favored actress Oh Joo In, who’s carrying a daring crimson costume that highlights her dazzling magnificence. Han Bi Soo is sitting subsequent to the image body, and he holds out his cellphone that has a photograph of Oh Joo In on it. There’s a light smile on his face, which hints that he solely turns into comfortable in entrance of 1 girl. Sitting throughout from Han Bi Soo is his rival Jung Yoo Jin. He’s holding {a magazine} with Oh Joo In on the quilt, and his expression is refined but decided. It is going to be attention-grabbing to see the romance unfold between a person who doesn’t date, a girl who can’t date, and a man who needs to change into greater than only a pal.

The primary episode of “Oh My Ladylord” will air on March 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Take a look at the teaser right here!

