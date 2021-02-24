Lee Min Ki Shows Two Sides Of His Screenwriter Character In Upcoming Rom-Com Drama

Lee Min Ki options within the first stills for the upcoming drama “Oh! Grasp” (literal title)!

“Oh! Grasp” is a romantic comedy about Han Bi Soo (Lee Min Ki), the perfect thriller drama author in Korea who “chooses to not” date, and Oh Ju In (Nana), a rom-com actress who “is unable to” date. When the 2 find yourself residing collectively, chaos will ensue.

On February 23, “Oh! Grasp” shared the primary filming stills of Lee Min Ki. Because the nation’s finest thriller drama author, Han Bi Soo is trying targeted as he sits in entrance of his laptop. He’s carrying spherical glasses and he has a pointy look in his eyes. However, the final photograph exhibits Han Bi Soo’s eyes large in shock as he appears at one thing, immediately displaying his cute aspect.

The manufacturing crew shared, “Lee Min Ki is a particular actor who portrays romance together with his personal distinctive type and attraction. In ‘Oh! Grasp,” Lee Min Ki performs a personality who’s prickly and sharp however transforms into somebody who’s as cute as a pet inside a second. It was clear why so many viewers are so keen about Lee Min Ki’s type of romance. And this energy that Lee Min Ki has will shine in ‘Oh! Grasp’ too. Please look ahead to it.”

“Oh! Grasp” is created by author Jo Jin Kook (who wrote “Fated to Love You,” “Soulmate,” “Hey, Franceska,” and extra) and director Oh Da Younger (who has labored on “The Guardian,” “Unhealthy Papa,” and extra). The drama premieres on March 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

