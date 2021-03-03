Lee Min Ki To Make Hearts Flutter With His Romantic Side In New MBC Drama

Lee Min Ki will sweep followers off their toes within the upcoming romance drama “Oh! Grasp” (literal title)!

“Oh! Grasp” is a romantic comedy starring Lee Min Ki as a thriller drama author named Han Bi Soo, who chooses to not date, and Nana as a rom-com actress named Oh Joo In, who’s unable thus far.

Lee Min Ki has appeared in numerous romantic dramas earlier than, and as a “uncooked” actor who could be very detailed, he’s wonderful at portraying the best way love modifications individuals’s feelings. This time, he’ll play Han Bi Soo, a person with a prickly facet who exhibits a unique facet of himself when he’s in love. He has a scar that nobody else is aware of, so he stimulates maternal intuition that makes it unable for anybody to look away from him. Followers are very to see how Lee Min Ki will showcase the double charms of such a singular character.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce hinted that viewers ought to particularly take note of Lee Min Ki’s eyes the place Han Bi Soo’s feelings will probably be deeply mirrored. In the newly launched stills, followers can see each his chilly and heat sides. His sharp but tender gaze appear to comprise many tales that will probably be unveiled one layer at a time.

“Oh! Grasp” premieres on March 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Try the character posters right here!

