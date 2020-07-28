Lee Re Talks About Working With Kang Dong Received, Lee Jung Hyun, And More In “Peninsula”

“Peninsula” star Lee Re revealed what it’s prefer to act alongside Kang Dong Received, Lee Jung Hyun, Kwon Hae Hyo, and extra within the “Prepare to Busan” sequel.

“Peninsula” takes place 4 years after the occasions of “Prepare to Busan” and facilities round a bunch of people that have been left behind to battle for his or her lives in a ruinous land. Lower than 4 days after its launch on July 15, the movie surpassed 1 million moviegoers.

First, Lee Re shared how she’s been doing currently. “I’ve been on trip for a pair days,” she revealed. “I met up with my buddies, and at dwelling, I learn or prepare dinner. Not too long ago, my mother and I made one thing utilizing Lee Jung Hyun’s cookbook. It wasn’t straightforward as a result of I’m not used to cooking, however it tasted good.”

Lee Re then talked about working with the director of “Peninsula.” She mentioned, “The director makes the actors very comfy.” Born in 2006, Lee Re talked about that though she bought her begin in the business as a toddler actress, the director by no means handled her like she was youthful than her co-stars.

Lee Re mentioned her character in “Peninsula” as effectively. She mentioned, “Joon is a personality who’s so cool that I fell in love along with her as quickly as I obtained the script from the director. She’s a personality with a method that I haven’t tried earlier than by my earlier roles, so I needed to painting Joon rather well.”

On the subject of her quick hair, Lee Re revealed that she had gotten a haircut for her position within the movie.

“My hair was once actually lengthy,” she mentioned. “Nevertheless, I needed to distinguish Joon from my earlier characters. Whereas I used to be on the interview with the director, I requested whether or not or not Joon would appear lots cooler if she had shorter hair. The director talked about it with the manufacturing workforce, and that was when short-haired Joon was born.”

Subsequent, Lee Re talked about her first impression of her co-stars. She shared, “At first, it was a bit troublesome to strategy Kang Dong Received since he’s such a well-known actor, however after time went on, I feel I naturally bought extra comfy with him whereas filming.” Lee Re additionally described him as warm-hearted, humorous, and nice at taking good care of others.

She continued, “I believed that he was very detailed {and professional} after seeing him focus on his character with the director on set even after the filming ended. I feel I’ve lots to be taught from him!”

Lee Re then described Lee Jung Hyun. “Reasonably than our first assembly being awkward, it was actually enjoyable as a result of I’m aware of her tasks and her music,” Lee Re mentioned. “She is de facto fairly, seeing her in actual life. As quickly as I noticed her, I stored pondering, ‘Is she a doll?’”

Lee Re added, “After we have been appearing, she gave me a variety of reward and made me comfy. I feel I used to be capable of do effectively as a result of she all the time gave me optimistic power.”

The actress additionally spoke about Kwon Hae Hyo, sharing, “He’s an enormous senior to me, so at first, it was somewhat troublesome to strategy him, however he all the time greeted me with a heat smile.” She revealed that Kwon Hae Hyo helped her out lots, particularly with the automotive chase scene.

Lastly, Lee Re talked about what sort of actress she needs to turn out to be sooner or later. She mentioned, “I wish to turn out to be an actress who you’ll be able to all the time belief to do a very good job! I’d prefer to turn out to be an actress who portrays her character and story in an effective way, whatever the style and the efficiency, and may make folks say, ‘Lee Re was born to be an actress.’”

