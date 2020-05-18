Lee Sang Soon Joins Wife Lee Hyori By Signing With ESteem Entertainment

Lee Sang Soon has joined a brand new company!

Just some days in the past, his spouse Lee Hyori signed an unique contract with ESteem Entertainment. On Could 18, ESteem Entertainment formally introduced that Lee Sang Soon has additionally joined the company. ESteem Entertainment is an leisure company that’s residence to high fashions, actors, and entertainers equivalent to Jang Yoon Joo, Tune Kyung Ah, Han Hye Jin, Lee Hyun Yi, and Kim Jin Kyung.

Hyun Soo Jin, the CEO of ESteem Entertainment, shared, “We’re completely happy to be joined by Lee Sang Soon, [a musician] who has his personal clear view of music. We’ll attempt to make varied alternatives collectively to point out you his finest sides.”

Lee Sang Soon is a singer-songwriter who has lengthy served as a member of the band Curler Coaster. He additionally participated in composing and producing a quantity albums for artists together with Toy, Kim Dong Ryul, and John Park. He grew to become extra broadly identified by means of his appearances in “Hyori’s Homestay” and “How Do You Play?”

Supply (1)