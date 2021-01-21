Lee Sang Woo To Make Special Appearance In Season 2 Of His Wife Kim So Yeon’s Hit Drama “The Penthouse”

Lee Sang Woo shall be supporting his spouse Kim So Yeon by making a particular look in her hit drama “The Penthouse”!

On January 21, YTN Star reported that Lee Sang Woo could be making a particular look within the second season of SBS’s “The Penthouse.” Kim So Yeon stars in “The Penthouse” as Cheon Search engine optimisation Jin, the “diva” of Hera Palace.

Later, a supply from Lee Sang Woo’s company, HM Leisure, confirmed to OSEN that the information of his particular look within the drama’s upcoming new season was true.

Kim So Yeon and Lee Sang Woo met on the set of the MBC drama “Glad House” and went public with their relationship in 2016. The couple acquired married in 2017. On MBC’s “How Do You Play?“, the actress not too long ago talked about her husband’s response to her stunning scenes in “The Penthouse.”

Season 2 of “The Penthouse” premieres on February 19. Try a teaser right here!

