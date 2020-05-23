Lee Sang Yeob And Clazziquai’s Alex Share A Tense Confrontation In “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” launched new stills of Lee Sang Yeob and Clazziquai’s Alex!

Beforehand, Yoon Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob) and Tune Na Hee (Lee Min Jung) utterly parted methods after they ended their contractual cohabitation. Nevertheless, Yoon Gyu Jin couldn’t disguise his difficult emotions after seeing Lee Jung Rok (Clazziquai’s Alex) method Tune Na Hee with curiosity to the purpose he even pushed away Lee Jung Rok’s hand which was holding Tune Na Hee’s.

In the newly launched stills, Yoon Gyu Jin and Lee Jung Rok have lastly gotten collectively to share a drink. Till now, Yoon Gyu Jin has subtly acted hostile in the direction of Lee Jung Rok, making viewers inquisitive about what may have prompted the 2 to meet up.

In explicit, Yoon Gyu Jin has a stiff expression on his face whereas Lee Jung Rok smiles leisurely in distinction, foreshadowing the tense environment between the 2. On today, Lee Jung Rok will make Yoon Gyu Jin flustered by bluntly confessing his honest emotions. Viewers are curious to seek out out what the 2 will discuss and what Lee Jung Rok’s true intentions might be.

The following episode of “As soon as Once more” airs on Might 23 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

