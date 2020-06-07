Lee Sang Yeob And Lee Jong Hyuk Tread On Thin Ice As They Face Off In “Good Casting”

SBS has revealed new stills from the upcoming episode of the motion comedy drama “Good Casting”!

“Good Casting” tells the story of three gifted feminine brokers on the Nationwide Intelligence Service who have been pressured to turn into pencil-pushers till someday, they get the prospect to exit into the sector once more on an undercover mission. Choi Kang Hee performs Baek Chan Mi, who could not have one of the best persona however is an excellent agent. Lee Sang Yeob stars as Ilkwang Hitech CEO Yoon Seok Ho, who tries to uncover the key of his father’s sudden dying. Lee Jong Hyuk performs the strict however heat group chief Dong Gwan Soo.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Yoon Seok Ho felt upset and betrayed after he discovered that his secretary Baek Jang Mi was really his old flame Baek Chan Mi. He continued to remain by her facet within the midst of his confusion, however he then stumbled upon Baek Chan Mi sitting at a comfort retailer subsequent to Dong Gwan Soo. He had been nearly to have Baek Chan Mi fired from her secretarial place when he heard the information of her accident and instantly ran to the hospital, confessing that he doesn’t need to go away her facet once more.

The brand new stills present Yoon Seok Ho confronting Dong Gwan Soo in Baek Chan Mi’s hospital room. Yoon Seok Ho grabs Dong Gwan Soo’s arm, him with a pleading expression. Dong Gwan Soo glares again at him as stress fills the room. Viewers are curious as to what may have precipitated the conflict of feelings between the 2 males.

The manufacturing group commented, “It’ll be attention-grabbing to see Yoon Seok Ho, who was Baek Chan Mi’s unique crush, and Dong Gwan Soo, who was her earlier boyfriend, collectively in the identical scene. The 2 actors did an excellent job finishing up the psychological battle of two males combating for a similar lady. The viewers can stay up for a cut-throat battle.”

The subsequent episode of “Good Casting” airs on June eight at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, atone for the most recent episode of the drama with English subtitles beneath!

