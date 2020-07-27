Lee Sang Yeob And Lee Min Jung Have An Unusual Meeting With Lee Cho Hee And Lee Sang Yi In “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has launched new stills from the upcoming episode!

The weekend drama tells the story of 4 siblings following their particular person lives and evaluating their opinions on marriage and divorce.

In the earlier episode, former husband and spouse Yoon Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob) and Track Na Hee (Lee Min Jung) labored on encouraging the breakup of their respective siblings Yoon Jae Seok (Lee Sang Yi) and Track Da Hee (Lee Cho Hee), whom they came upon had been secretly relationship. Yoon Gyu Jin even used his mom Choi Yoon Jung (Kim Bo Yeon) to cease Yoon Jae Seok from seeing Track Da Hee. Nevertheless, Track Na Hee and Yoon Gyu Jin had been found on the web site of their siblings’ date, creating rigidity that may carry over into the upcoming episode.

The group meets at a restaurant within the new stills, every particular person eyeing the others with suspicious appears to be like. Yoon Gyu Jin seems to be suggesting one thing to Track Da Hee and Yoon Jae Seok, however the pair doesn’t look receptive to his concept. The ultimate nonetheless reveals Yoon Gyu Jin and Track Na Hee smiling calmly as they elevate their glasses, making viewers marvel how the dialog progressed between the 2 {couples}.

The difficult ties between the 2 {couples} are solely set to grow to be extra tangled as they proceed to run into one another. To search out out what selections the {couples} make in an effort to attain their very own objectives, tune in to the following episode of “As soon as Once more” on July 26 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, make amends for the newest episode on Viki beneath:

