Lee Sang Yeob And Lee Min Jung Share An Awkward Encounter With Complicated Feelings In “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” launched new stills of Lee Sang Yeob and Lee Min Jung!

Spoiler

Beforehand, Yoon Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob) congratulated Music Na Hee (Lee Min Jung) for beginning her relationship with Lee Jung Rok (Alex), and he supplied relationship counseling from the attitude of an ex-husband. Though he appeared nonchalant, Yoon Gyu Jin confessed to Yoon Jae Suk (Lee Sang Yi), “I’ve to fake issues are okay. As a minimum, she needs to be comfortable.”

In the newly launched stills, Yoon Gyu Jin appears to be like at Music Na Hee with a stiff expression as they share a dialog. Afterwards, Music Na Hee can’t cover her nervous gaze as she appears to be like at him.

The manufacturing crew of “As soon as Once more” shared that an encounter will happen between Music Na Hee, Yoon Gyu Jin, Lee Jung Rok, and Yoo Bo Younger (Son Sung Yoon). They added, “After wishing for Music Na Hee’s happiness whereas appearing as if nothing was bothering him, Yoon Gyu Jin shall be swept up by an unknown emotion when taking a look at Music Na Hee being affectionate with Lee Jung Rok.”

The subsequent episode of “As soon as Once more” will air on June 20 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

Catch the newest episode on Viki under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)