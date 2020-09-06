Lee Sang Yeob Confesses To Being Scared Of Lee Byung Hun’s Reaction To His Kiss Scenes With Lee Min Jung In “As soon as Once more”

Lee Sang Yeob wasn’t all that joyful to listen to that Lee Byung Hun—the husband of his “As soon as Once more” co-star Lee Min Jung—has been diligently maintaining with their drama!

On the September three premiere of tvN’s new selection present “The Sixth Sense,” Lee Sang Yeob joined forged members Yoo Jae Suk, Jun So Min, Jessi, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and Oh Na Ra as this system’s very first visitor.

As quickly as Lee Sang Yeob arrived, Yoo Jae Suk introduced up his hit KBS drama “As soon as Once more,” which has constantly been having fun with sky-high viewership scores. Joking that the feminine forged members didn’t appear all that excited to see him, Yoo Jae Suk commented, “In comparison with the scores for his drama, the therapy Sang Yeob is getting proper now from all of you is a bit missing. There’s not sufficient pleasure.”

Yoo Jae Suk then requested Lee Sang Yeob, “Your co-star is Lee Min Jung. There are some romantic kiss scenes within the drama. Did it by no means happen to you that [her husband] Byung Hun could be watching?”

Lee Sang Yeob replied, “Really, [Lee Min Jung] informed me that he watches the present.” He went on to admit, “Each time she mentions [that he watched it], I discover myself flinching involuntarily. I begin sweating a lot.”

Oh Na Ra joked that Lee Sang Yeob ought to strive calling Lee Byung Hun for his permission earlier than filming kiss scenes, which made Mijoo begin laughing. Yoo Jae Suk requested her why she couldn’t cease laughing, and the Lovelyz member replied, “My coronary heart is fluttering.”

Nonetheless, when Jun So Min pushed her to face subsequent to Lee Sang Yeob, Mijoo shortly clarified that it wasn’t due to Lee Sang Yeob, exclaiming, “No, no, that’s not it. It’s simply [that I got excited hearing about] kiss scenes. Kiss scenes.”

As everybody cracked up, Lee Sang Yeob remarked, “Oh, so it wasn’t about me. I used to be smiling as a result of I believed it was due to me, but it surely was nearly kiss scenes generally.”

Jun So Min then turned to Lee Sang Yeob and jokingly frightened, “Oppa, have been you at all times this unpopular?”

