Lee Sang Yeob In Talks To Join Yoo Jae Suk’s Variety Show “The Sixth Sense”

Lee Sang Yeob may be joining Season 2 of tvN’s “The Sixth Sense”!

On April 21, News1 reported that the actor would be joining “The Sixth Sense” as a permanent cast member for its upcoming second season. The report stated that while Lee Sang Yeob had not been able to join the cast for their first shoot of the season on April 20, he would be appearing on the show starting from the second episode of Season 2.

Later that day, Lee Sang Yeob’s agency confirmed that the actor was in talks to join the variety show, but clarified that nothing was yet in stone.

“He is currently in talks to appear in ‘The Sixth Sense 2,’” stated a representative of the agency. “Nothing has yet been confirmed, including the possibility of his joining starting from Episode 2.”

“The Sixth Sense,” which launched its first season in September of last year, is currently preparing to return for a second season with original cast members Yoo Jae Suk, Jessi, Jun So Min, Lovelyz’s Mijoo, and Oh Na Ra. The show tests the cast’s “sixth sense” each week through fun missions in which they must sniff out fakes hidden amongst the real.

Lee Sang Yeob previously appeared in the first season of “The Sixth Sense” as the program’s very first guest.

Are you excited to potentially see Lee Sang Yeob join “The Sixth Sense”?

Source (1) (2) (3)