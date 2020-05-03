Lee Sang Yeob Is Confronted By Oh Dae Hwan While Cha Hwa Yeon Comforts Lee Min Jung In “As soon as Once more”

KBS2TV’s weekend drama “As soon as Once more” has launched new stills for the upcoming episodes!

“As soon as Once more” tells the story of 4 siblings, following their particular person lives and evaluating their opinions on marriage and divorce.

In the earlier episode, Track Joon Solar (Oh Dae Hwan) was shocked when he discovered the reality about Track Na Hee (Lee Min Jung) and Yoon Gyu Jin’s (Lee Sang Yeob’s) divorce. He turned livid on the two and even pulled Track Na Hee apart to yell at her, screaming, “You’re deceiving us! And looking out down on us! You’re tricking your mom and father who care a lot about you!”

In the primary set of latest stills previewing the subsequent episode, Track Joon Solar and Yoon Gyu Jin are proven sitting in a restaurant dealing with one another. Track Joon Solar pierces Yoon Gyu Jin with a pointy gaze, foreshadowing a disquieting ambiance.

Yoon Gyu Jin, normally mild and pleasant, exhibits willpower in his eyes as he converses with Track Joon Solar. Nevertheless, within the last nonetheless, he seems to be affected by Track Joon Solar’s phrases as he lowers his head, deflecting his gaze. Viewers are interested by what Track Joon Solar might have stated to make Yoon Gyu Jin react in such a manner.

Will Track Joon Solar divulge to Yoon Gyu Jin that he is aware of in regards to the divorce? Will they share their innermost ideas with one another?

In the second set of stills, Jang Okay Boon (Cha Hwa Yeon) rushes in to maintain Track Na Hee, her daughter. She holds a bag full of medication, and gazes worriedly at her daughter as she wipes her brow. Her motherly love exhibits clearly by means of the stills. Jang Okay Boon laments to Track Na Hee, saying, “Yoon Gyu Jin nonetheless went to work regardless that you’re this sick?”

Viewers are questioning if Jang Okay Boon already is aware of of their divorce, in addition to why Track Na Hee is in poor health in mattress.

Episodes 23 and 24 of “As soon as Once more” will air on Could three at 7:55 p.m. KST.

