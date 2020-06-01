Lee Sang Yeob Is Uneasy Next To Lee Min Jung And Clazziquai’s Alex In “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more” has revealed stills from a tense second in its upcoming episode!

The weekend drama tells the story of 4 siblings following their particular person lives and evaluating their opinions on marriage and divorce.

Beforehand, Lee Jung Rok (Clazziquai’s Alex) thrilled viewers when he protected Track Na Hee (Lee Min Jung) after she was adopted and threatened by a person who she had reported for abusing his son. Yoon Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob) additionally sprinted to return to Track Na Hee’s support, however was unable to assist as a result of a mix-up.

The brand new stills present Track Na Hee, Yoon Gyu Jin, Lee Jung Rok, and Yoon Jae Suk (Lee Sang Yi) standing subsequent to one another within the hospital elevator. In the primary image, Track Na Hee appears apologetically at Lee Jung Rok, suggesting an upcoming change of their relationship. Track Na Hee then stands together with her arms crossed subsequent to Yoon Gyu Jin, who wears a stiff expression as he purses his lips in discontent. The ultimate nonetheless exhibits Yoon Gyu Jin turning to have a look at Yoon Jae Suk, whose lips are stretched in a decent smile.

To see how Yoon Gyu Jin will react to the fast development of Track Na Hee and Lee Jung Rok’s relationship, don’t miss the subsequent episode of “As soon as Once more” on Might 31 at 7:55 p.m. KST!

Catch the newest episode of the drama with English subtitles beneath:

