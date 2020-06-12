Lee Sang Yeob, Lee Sang Yi, And More Are Shocked By Lee Cho Hee’s Drunken Outburst In “As soon as Once more”

Lee Cho Hee shall be confessing her internal emotions within the upcoming episode of KBS 2TV’s “As soon as Once more”!

In the earlier broadcast, Track Da Hee (Lee Cho Hee) rejected her ex-in-law Yoon Jae Suk’s (Lee Sang Yi’s) confession. She requested, “Can’t we simply be like how we at the moment are with each side not crossing the road?” Nonetheless, Track Da Hee couldn’t assist however be upset by Yoon Jae Suk’s chilly angle in his try and not cross the road.

With rising anticipation over how their relationship will develop, new stills have been launched of Track Da Hee utterly drunk and surrounded by Track Ga Hee (Oh Yoon Ah), Track Na Hee (Lee Min Jung), Yoon Gyu Jin (Lee Sang Yeob), and Yoon Jae Suk. In the stills, Yoon Gyu Jin seems flustered as if he’s explaining himself whereas taking a look at Track Na Hee, making viewers curious to seek out out what may have occurred.

Moreover, after the Track household sisters depart, Yoon Jae Suk and Yoon Gyu Jin share a critical dialogue with anger and unhappiness obvious on Yoon Jae Suk’s facial features.

Beforehand, Track Da Hee prevented Yoon Jae Suk after being shocked by his sudden change in angle. Viewers are curious to seek out out for what purpose Track Da Hee may have approached Yoon Jae Suk first and what confession from Track Da Hee may have introduced shock to the 2 households.

“As soon as Once more” airs on weekends at 8:55 p.m. KST.

